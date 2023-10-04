



ACTS will be performing an extremely amusing farce at the Benijófar Cultural Centre on 9th 10th and 11th November. If you like to laugh. and have fun with the cast of this play within a play, do book your ticket it is one not to miss!

The story weaves the ins and outs of an amateur dramatic group rehearsing, dress rehearsing an Edwardian Melodrama, then facing first night performance.

The production reveals the hilarious errors in both sound effects and technical disasters, plus the antics of temperamental actors, director, and eccentric playwright. It could only happen in a farce!

If you have seen A CTS before you will know they produce quality amateur shows thanks to all their dedicated team.

It is not all about the acting. To get the show together our talented technical guys working lights and sound effects where timing and know how are essential for the show. Then there are the backstage crew and stage manager ensuring all props are available for each character and the set has all essential items. Of course, the set designers and carpenters together with painters create the necessary illusion for you the audience.

Also, behind the scenes are sponsors who advertise in our programme. We have the support of the local Theatres and their respective councils. We do most of our productions at Benijófar where the mayor accommodates our rehearsals and use of the Cultural Centre.

Proceeds go to local charities and other good causes.

Come along and see the fun results. We value our audience support.

Tickets 10 euros each

for 9th 10th 11th November

Available from these venues ….

The Post Box Dona Pepa

The Card Place Benimar

The Post Room Benijofar

Quentin’s Algorfa

The Post Shop Villa Martin

Or reserve by What’s app 672544026