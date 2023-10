There will be no expansion of the Aguamarina health centre, the only facility that currently serves Orihuela Costa’s 30,000 + residents. The project, inherited from the previous PSOE government, is not among the priorities of the PP-Vox coalition.

Tragic news unfolded on Sunday morning with reports of at least thirteen deaths following a fire at the Teatre nightclub in the Atalayas area of Murcia. The final total could be higher with a number of revellers still reported as missing.