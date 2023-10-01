Team Europe have regained the Ryder Cup after holding off a final-day fightback from the U.S. Team to win 16½-11½ at Marco Simone Golf & Country Club in Rome.

Tommy Fleetwood defeated Rickie Fowler 3&1 to take the home side beyond the 14½ points they required.

Europe, who led 10½-5½ overnight, earlier won 3½ points from the first six singles matches on Sunday to put themselves on the cusp of victory.

Victory for Captain Luke Donald’s side ensures Europe maintain their 30-year unbeaten record on home soil.

Viktor Hovland won the first point of the day, outclassing Collin Morikawa 4&3, before Jon Rahm secured a tie against Scottie Scheffler in the lead match between two of the world’s top three ranked players.

Rory McIlroy and Tyrrell Hatton also secured wins for the hosts, leaving them requiring a ½ point from one of the final six singles matches.

But the U.S. Team showed resistance, with Patrick Cantlay, Max Homa, Brooks Koepka, Xander Schauffele and Justin Thomas all registering wins for Captain Zach Johnson’s men.

But it only delayed what seemed an inevitability as Fleetwood’s decisive moment led to scenes of jubilation among the European contingent.

Robert MacIntyre won the anchor match against U.S. Open Champion Wyndham Clark to cap a memorable unbeaten performance on debut, while Shane Lowry’s match with Jordan Spieth ended in a tie.