



CD THADER – 0 LA NUCIA ‘B’ – 3

Life in the newly formed Community League is looking decidedly grim for Thader Rojales, for this latest setback means they’ve now failed to score in more than 360 minutes of football. Against La Nucia’s second string team, they were always playing catch up, requiring to soak up constant pressure throughout the match.

Surprisingly, Dani Lucas and Juan Mora started this home fixture at Formentera (Moi Gomez stadium is still not fit for use) on the bench for Thader, as different permutations were being tried out.

The normally reliable Chema, had a brain storm after only 5 mins, when he elected to flap at a nothing ball, only to gift Yosile with a simple tap in which put the visitors ahead. There then followed a lengthy period of chessboard football, when both sides fought a battle in midfield, leaving the keepers to soak up the red hot October sun.

Thader’s first real effort of note arrived on 35 mins, as Berni’s acute angled shot was pushed onto the bar, only for La Nucia’s keeper Fer to safely gather the rebound.

Yosile went close to doubling his goal tally 2 mins later, but thankfully he headed a left wing cross fractionally wide of near post. When Lloyd was presented with a free kick some 25 yards out, hopes were high, but alas his effort zoomed harmlessly over the bar. It won’t be long before Yosile is promoted to La Nucia’s first team if this performance was anything to go by, for the energetic front man was terrorising the host’s defence at will.

So, it wasn’t a surprise when Pascual illegally halted his marauding run inside the penalty area, allowing the mop haired no 9 to send Chema the wrong way from the spot kick. Berni appeared to be hacked down on the edge of La Nucia’s box deep into 1st half stoppage time, but ref Pacheco was unimpressed.

From Thader’s first attack of the new half, Albert forced a good save from Fer, as a brief moment of urgency was in evidence.

Chema went some way to atone for his 1st half howler, when he pulled off a wordly save from sub Aiton on 53 mins. New boy Juan Alberola was presented with a peach of an assist on the hour mark, but with just the visiting keeper to beat, he made a complete hash of it, and the moment was lost.

It could have been much worse for Thader, when first Chema saved magnificently from Pablo, then Yosile squandered a glorious chance to claim a hat trick. A highly contentious decision on 75 mins made the game safe for La Nucia.

Sub Omar looked way offside when he received another precise assist, but from less than 5 yards out, his simple tap in was allowed to stand.

Next weekend, Thader make the long journey to CF Tavernes, as they go looking for a first league win of the season. Check out CD Thader facebook page for further information.