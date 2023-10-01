At least 13 dead in Murcia Nightclub fire





At least thirteen people have now been confirmed as dead following a fire at the Teatre nightclub in the Atalayas area on Sunday morning, although it is suspected there could still be more fatalities. Four more, two women aged 22 and 25 and two men aged 41 and 45, have been hospitalised due to smoke inhalation.

Firefighters attended scene shortly after 6am where they initially tackled the fierce blaze. Once the fire was extinguished, they began searching for the victims. So far, in addition to the thirteen deceased, there are four more people who are injured, all due to smoke inhalation.

Medicalised and transport ambulances from the Health Emergencies and Emergencies Management area also attended the scene where they treated a number of revellers for minor burns and smoke inhalation. At least four of those affected were taken to the hospital. Eyewitnesses say that there are still a number of other revellers they have not been able to contact since the fire started.

At mid Sunday morning 12 fire vehicles and 40 personnel remainted in attendance, after putting out the fire, to secure the area and search for additional victims.

They were joined by specialised units from the Murcia Police Headquarters who were at the scene investigating fire in order to determine its origin. Members of the Homicide Group have also joined the investigation.

Nearby sources confirmed that an investigation is being carried out to see if the fire could have started by a short circuit in the nightclub lighting.

The same sources said that the flames spread very quickly, that the roof partially collapsed, and that it ended up completely falling an hour after the firefighters arrived. It is said that the deceased were on the upper floor, they were surprised by suddenness of the flames and could not get out. These sources indicate that some of the bodies were unrecognisable.

The Murcia City Council has set up an area in the Palacio de los Deportes for families and those affected, where they will have an area providing with psychological support as well as specialised units for the more serious cases.

Murcia Local Police has joined the emergency teams and is controlling traffic in the area. A number of roads in the vicinity of the fire remain closed.

Three days of official mourning

The mayor of Murcia, José Ballesta, has travelled to the site of the fire and has already declared three days of official mourning for the victims. The General Director of Security and Emergencies, Ricardo Villalba, is also on site coordinating with the Murcia City Council the necessary means to manage the tragedy.

Jose Ángel Antelo, the Vice President and Minister of the Interior, Emergencies and Territorial Planning, is said to be on his way.