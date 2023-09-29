



The Valencia regional Government has approved the 2024 working calendar, which shows the regional holiday schedule.

To be added to this schedule will be the municipal holidays, which will be notified at a later date.

The calendar has been subject to a mandatory prior report by the Tripartite Council for the Development of Labour Relations and Collective Bargaining of the Valencian Community.

Likewise, the Resolution of the Courts referring to the declaration of the Bonfires of Sant Joan as an autonomous holiday has been taken into account.

Thus, they will be public holidays in the Valencian Community:

January 1, New Year’s Eve

January 6, Epiphany

March 19, San Jose

March 29, Good Friday

April 1, Easter Monday

May 1, Labour Day

August 15, Assumption

October 9, Day of the Valencian Community

October 12, National Day of Spain

November 1, All Saints

December 6, Constitution Day

December 25, Christmas

And remunerated and recoverable nature is established on June 24, San Juan.