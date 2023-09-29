The Valencia regional Government has approved the 2024 working calendar, which shows the regional holiday schedule.
To be added to this schedule will be the municipal holidays, which will be notified at a later date.
The calendar has been subject to a mandatory prior report by the Tripartite Council for the Development of Labour Relations and Collective Bargaining of the Valencian Community.
Likewise, the Resolution of the Courts referring to the declaration of the Bonfires of Sant Joan as an autonomous holiday has been taken into account.
Thus, they will be public holidays in the Valencian Community:
January 1, New Year’s Eve
January 6, Epiphany
March 19, San Jose
March 29, Good Friday
April 1, Easter Monday
May 1, Labour Day
August 15, Assumption
October 9, Day of the Valencian Community
October 12, National Day of Spain
November 1, All Saints
December 6, Constitution Day
December 25, Christmas
And remunerated and recoverable nature is established on June 24, San Juan.