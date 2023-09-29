



The Prime Minister in waiting, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, was defeated in the second and final vote of his investiture debate with 172 votes in Favour and 178 against, the same result as two days earlier.

The PP leader has his own 139 parliamentarians, plus 33 from Vox, one from the Canarian Coalition and another from the Navarro People’s Union. The PSOE, Sumar, ERC, Junts, EH Bildu, PNV and the BNG all voted against.

Feijóo thus ends a key week following the general election, which he won but only barely. He was not able to convince any more deputies.

In reality, almost since the night of June 23, the PP knew that it was almost impossible to obtain the four votes it lacked to gain a majority. Their efforts depended on the Basque nationalists, who closed the door on the PP because of their support from Vox.

Following his failure to secure approval, acting Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez will now get a chance to try. If no new head of government emerges by November 27, parliament will be dissolved and new elections called for January 14.