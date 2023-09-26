



CD Montesinos continued their fine form in the FFCV Second Regional Group 8, 2023-24 season with a 3-2 win at CD Cox.

In a game that saw 13 minutes additional time, Monte bagged the winner through Oussama with a minute remaining!

The victory kept the Los Montesinos based club at the top of the table, with 9 points from their opening three games of the campaign.

“To say we had to suffer to eventually win this match is a major understatement.

“Having lost Richard, due to a car accident as he was driving to the game, it left us a little short.

“I understand that he is okay, but he will be missing for a couple of weeks,” said a spokesperson from the club.

“We showed masses of fight, determination and refused to give up, even though we were under the cosh for most of the second half. Great work from our lads,” said the statement.