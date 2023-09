Racing San Miguel defeated Sporting Dolores 4-1, with goals from Guille, Roberto Pérez and two from Chispas in the FFCV G8 2nd Regional.

Sax returned a 1-0 away win at Algorfa, UD Aspe took the three points in a 1-0 win against Elche Dream CF. CF Rafal defeated Alguena CF away 2-1.