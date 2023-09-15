



A body has been found by workers close to Lomas de Cabo Roig while they were repairing irrigation pipes next to a farm adjacent to the Orihuela Costa Sewage Plant

The body was found on Friday, outdoors in a field close to the urbanisation of Lomas de Cabo Roig. The Civil Guard attended the scene after workmen found the human remains while they were carrying out pipe repair work.

Upon their arrival, the agents cordoned the area off and a forensic team moved in to study the scene, where they waited for the court’s order to remove the body.

Agents said that the body was in an advanced state of decomposition. They estimate that it could have been hidden for several months.

The area is very close to the Orihuela Costa treatment plant. According to sources, the body is of a young man who was dressed in beach clothing. His identity is unknown. The remains have now been transferred to the Institute of Legal Medicine where an autopsy will be carried out.