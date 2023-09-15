



Mojácar Council, to mark the international choice of September as the month for raising awareness about childhood cancer, has hung on its façade a large giant golden ribbon made by the Almeria and Province Association of Parents of Children with Cancer, Argar, as part of its “Ignite Hope” campaign.

Elisa García, Vice-president of Argar, presented the ribbon to the Mojácar Mayor, Francisco García Cerdá, in the presence of the Culture Councillor, Noemí Linares, Tourism Councillor, María Gracia Alarcón, and the Sports Councillor, Jesús Montoya, all members of his government team, who showed support for this association, in this way joining the fight to raise awareness about a terrible illness, which is even harder when it effects the very youngest.

The giant golden ribbon represents the youngest patients with this disease throughout the world. In the case of Almería province, incorporated within this ribbon is the photo of some of the youngest Almerians who are included in the Argar project.

The golden colour is intended at honouring the bravery of the very youngest in the fight against the illness, also representing the hope of their full recovery.

The golden ribbon will flutter on the façade of Mojácar Town Hall throughout September, reminding us of the importance of increasing research and of helping the families who see the lives of all the members completely turned upside down. Thus Mojácar Council joins the other institutions in the province that are already displaying it on their façades.

Mojácar has also been the place chosen by parents and members of this association to stage several days of getting together, with many activities and visits around the locality.

The Almeria and Province Association of Parents of Children and Adolescents with Cancer aims to ensure that all children and adolescents with cancer and their families receive comprehensive, quality attention based on the needs stemming from the disease of the minor.

It currently provides assistance to more than 500 families and their work, generally, does not end with the cure as a large part of the minors have aftereffects that must continue to be treated.

Cancer is one of the main causes of death among children and adolescents. According to the Argar Association, every year between 20 and 25 new cases are detected in the province alone, which are on top of those detected in previous years.

Another of their demands focuses on the “vacuum” that exists with patients aged between 14 and 18. From this age they are no longer paediatric and move into the adult protocol, when, evidently, they still need other kinds of support, such as education, and a different location from that of adults with the hospitals themselves.