



Princess Leonor, the future queen of Spain, has reached an important moment in the first year of her military training.

The heir to the throne of Spain has been at the General Military Academy in Zaragoza for a month, training with the Army as she begins three years of work which will see her also complete year long initiations with the Navy and Air Force as well.

Now, the princess has completed the Combatant Training Module and, along with her fellow recruits, has received the ‘beret grancé’ as a result. The name refers to the colour of the beret, a deep red.

The presentations of berets was announced on an official social media account of the Spanish Army.

Princess Leonor began her training in August when she arrived at the Academy with her parents, King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia, and her younger sister, Infanta Sofia.