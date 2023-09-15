



103 Players in 26 teams arrived to battle out the 14th running of this event. The early weather forecast for the day was not very promising, but we were blessed with an almost perfect day for golf. It was an early day, 07:30 registration and 08:30 Shotgun Start.

The teams were split into 2 divisions, one for WHS players and the other for Society handicaps. They all played a Texas Scramble, 4 drives each with 10% of combined handicaps. In the WHS Division the winners were Clarke’s Bar 5 with 58.6, Balls of Fire 2 were Runners up with 60.2 and Clarke’s Bar 3, third, 60.5. Clarke’s Bar 4 had strong shoulders in this division but only 3.5 off the pace.

In the Society Handicap Division the winners were Barry Purvis team with 56.4. Runners up were Michael Wilks team, 58.8 and Third, Steve Webb’s team with 59.7. Best at Not Winning were Torrevieja GS, but an enjoyable day had by all.

The whole event was a great success raising €1852.00; this was split between the two charities, €1172 from entry fees, the two ladies on Hole 15 Challenge raised over €200 included in the total, also over €400 from the Raffle.

Many thanks are due to the following:

Joaquim Rocamora and his team at Vistabella Golf for allowing us to use the whole course for this event and also for his generous donations, yet again, the course was in excellent condition

Marcus Dickson from Campoverde Car Hire who last minute stepped up and donated the money for prizes.

A big thank you to all the players, without you these events could not take place. It is encouraging to get this level of support year after year.

Next Year’s event is already booked at Vistabella golf for Thursday September 12th 2024 so book early to reserve a place by texting Bob Smith on 693 788 661. There will also be the event in June, please phone Charlie Rogers on 618 181 703 for details.