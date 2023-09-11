



The European Researchers’ Night will be celebrated over the last weekend of September in almost 400 European cities, one of which will be Torrevieja that will join the celebration with several activities organised by the Ars Creatio Cultural Association and the Department of Culture, including guided tours and a neuroscience workshops at the Natural History Museum.

The activity will consist of a free guided tour of the Museum followed by a neuroscience workshop in which the brain of a dolphin will be compared with that of a human to understand how cetaceans manage to develop echolocation.

Preparations of brain sections that scientists from the Institute of Neurosciences have carried out in their research to study the functioning of the brain and neurons will also be displayed.

The activity will last an hour and a half and will take place on Fridays, September 22 and 29, in the mornings for educational centres, and on Sundays, September 24 and October 1, in the mornings for families and the general public.

The activity is coordinated by the scientist María Luisa Molina, financed by the Miguel Hernández University of Elche and carried out with the collaboration of the Institute of Neurosciences of Alicante and the Department of Culture of the Torrevieja City Council.

Prior registration is required through the link https://shre.ink/2oVs or the QR code on the poster.