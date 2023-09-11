



Last Friday, the mayor of Orihuela, Pepe Vegara, presided over the event dedicated to the Local Police agent, José Antonio Pardo Moreno, (who died in 2021) and to whom the Orihuela City Council has dedicated the park that is located next to Bullring.

Vegara was accompanied by the Councilor for Security, Mónica Pastor, and by the Commissioner of the Local Police, José María Pomares. Colleagues of Agent Pardo, family and friends, as well as members of the Municipal Corporation, also attended the event.

The dedication coincided with the Local Police holiday (September 8, Day of the Virgin of Monserrate), where José Antonio Pardo was remembered by his colleagues.

The officer’s family thanked the Orihuela City Council and the Local Police for this well-deserved tribute to keep his memory alive.

The Mayor and the agents daughter unveiled a plaque that named the park, through which “his memory will always be with us, as we remember a great agent who was dedicated to the Local Police force and to the protection of our city,” said Pepe Vegara.