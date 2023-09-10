



SANTA POLA CF – 5 CD THADER – 0

BY STEVE HIBBERD

Under the new management team of Noe and his assistant Arias (both ex Thader players themselves), the men from Rojales are under no illusions as to the massive task awaiting them this season. Promoted to the newly formed Community league, squeezing into the last remaining place, pre season didn’t go quite to plan.

Out of the 4 friendlies played, they lost 3 and drew 1, as the new signings settled into fresh surroundings.

The short journey up the N332, famous for flamingo adorned salt lakes, eventually brings visitors to the coastal town of Santa Pola. In recent years, Manolo Macia stadium had not been a happy hunting ground, so omens were against the yellow shirted squad getting off to a good start.

A starting eleven consisted of only 6 players remaining from last season. Alongside Chema in goal, Pascual, Pedro Juan, Berni, Fran & Dani Lucas, were faces that travelling Thader fans knew well.

Club captain Lloyd, alongside Juan & Oscar, had to be content to warm the bench, alongside 4 new signings.

Inside the 1st min, a cross from the right found Llamas lurking at the far post, but the home striker shot wide. With a 3rd of the half played, Dani Lucas tried his luck from distance, but it was too close to Santa Pola keeper Victor to do any damage.

On 18 mins, Figu squandered a glorious opportunity to put the hosts ahead, when he screwed his shot horribly wide of an open goal. It didn’t take long before Santa Pola made amends for this miss, for on 24 mins, David picked up a loose ball, before hammering an unstoppable 30 yard drive past Chema.

Although Pascual put in a firm header from a corner on 35 mins, it was Santa Pola who went into the half time break 2-0 ahead. Deep into stoppage time, a cross to the far post fell to Angel, who gave Chema no chance with a firm daisy cutter into the far corner.

Tremino forced a corner on 50 mins, as Thader appeared briefly to show some sort of urgency. But, 5 mins later, Yemav beat the offside trap, before rounding Chema to slide the ball into an open net.

Less than 3 mins later, the huge scoreboard read 4-0. A cross from the right found Llamas in oceans of space, before his first time shot from 10 yards beat Chema at his near post. Thader sub Fran Diel was unlucky on 75 mins, when his long range effort hit the bar, before bouncing to safety.

Fellow sub Kike looked like notching a consolation goal on 86 mins, but from an acute angle, he shot into the side netting. A clear cut penalty on 89 mins, conceded by Garci for a trip, was converted by Guemmero, as the hosts ended the match as victors by 5 goals to nil.

Due to pitch re seeding at Moi Gomez stadium, Thader will host Olimpic Xativa on Sun 17 Sep, ko 1130, at Formentera, for their first home league match of the new season.