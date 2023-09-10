



UD Aspe 1-3 CD Montesinos

After last week’s defeat in the cup it was important that CD Montesinos bounced back in their opening league fixture, which is exactly what they did with this narrow win at Aspe.

With the first half goalless, the best opportunity falling to the visitors, it was the home side that took advantage, going ahead early in the second period.

Unfortunately there appeared to be little response from Monte although they continued to battle away. It was not until the final 10 minutes that they were eventually rewarded when Manu headed home an equaliser from a corner.

Five minutes later, Manu was again on target, scrambling the ball over the Aspe line to put the visitors in front.

And then, in the final seconds of stoppage time, with the ref looking at her watch (she was excellent by the way), young Anderson chased a back pass to their keeper. Under pressure he kicked it straight at the Monte player (I think it him on the bum!!) and the ball ended up in the back of the net.

Three points and a great start to the season although, I do feel that we still need a goal-scorer.

By Eddie Cagigao