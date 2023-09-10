



The Valencian Consell has approved this the opening of a new Special Education Centre (CEE) in San Miguel de Salinas to serve the southern area of ​​Vega Baja. A report from the Alicante Education Inspectorate has noted inadequacies in serving the large number of students with special needs in the southern area of ​​the region. The report also criticised the necessary movement of students to other centres.

For this reason, the creation of a new special education centre in San Miguel de Salinas is now deemed necessary, which will serve the towns of Torrevieja, Pilar de la Horadada, Dehesa de Campoamor-Orihuela Costa, San Miguel de Salinas. , Guardamar del Segura, Los Montesinos, Formentera del Segura and Benijófar, and others.

The centre will be located at Calle Galant Delgado, 32, in facilities provided by the Council through a temporary free transfer agreement. The school will come into operation in this 2023-2024 academic year with three units and capacity for 21 places, until the construction of the new centre, which will have seven units and between 41 and 57 students.

Initially, the centre will have four Therapeutic Pedagogy teachers; two teachers of hearing or language; a part-time physical education teacher; a part-time music education teacher; a teacher specialising in educational guidance and three Special Education teachers. The number of staff will be increased along with the size of the centre.