



Thank you to the golfers for supporting Smiling Jack’s Golf Society at our day out at the wonderful Vistabella Golf Course.

Joaquin and his staff were very good to us with the course in excellent condition ensuring us of a wonderful day.

A big shout out also for Ger, Al and Emma for looking after us this afternoon and for Julie who was up at 6.30 this morning to get this lovely food sorted before, her day shift in the kitchen at work.

Now for the scores:

Nearest the pin on 2 was Mervyn Borwick

Nearest the pin on 11 was Greg Williams

Nearest the pin in two on 17 was Chris Ayers

In second place with 36 points but no cigar was Jay Aggio.

The winner today with 39 points was Caroline Ayers, well done.

The winner of the famous blue Johnny was Morton.

The winner of the raffle, which is a free day of golf, courtesy of the Ger, was Tom Burke

October golf will be announced on the website shortly.

Once again, a big thank you to you all.

El Presidente