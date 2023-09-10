



By Suzi Cooper

Wednesday sees the start of this years Valencian Bowls Championships. It hardly seems a year since the last ones. This year the host clubs are Emerald Isle & Country Bowls, but with entries down on previous years, the majority of the matches will be held at Emerald Isle.

Wednesday, we start with the Mixed rinks competition. Some fours entered, who have regularly played together, but there are also some new combinations due to club changes.

Preliminary Match – 2 Emerald Isle teams play each other.

The very experienced Russell & Sabrina Marks with Jo & Julian Pering play Sue Elvin, Martin Oakley, Gary Wallis & Norman Prior. The winning team will take on Pete & Lisa Bonsor, Peta Rhodes & Derek Toozer. The remaining rinks all had byes.

Graham Richardsons Country Bowls team will play the new team of Carol & Gary Thorpe who have moved to Quesada & teamed up with Allen Bowen & Suzi Cooper.

In the bottom half of the draw Vistabellas Martin Foulcers team will play Greenlands team skipped by Mark Jukes. A Greenlands team skipped by Dave Morrison will take on Country Bowls team skipped by Peter Dix. Some good matches on paper.

Thursday sees the start of the mixed triples – some new combinations this year. Peter Morgan & Mel Ward team up with Karen Kirk (previously La Siesta), Carol & Gary Thorpe (previously Vistabella) team up with Allen Bowen.

Teams to watch Peter & Lisa Bonsor playing with Peta Rhodes, Dave Morrison, Andy Miles & Sue Bosworth, Mo & Martin Foulcer with Alan Bannister.

Starting Friday afternoon the Mixed Pairs has some very experienced pairings. Looks like some very good matches, Saturday will be the first day Country Bowls will be utilised.

The Mens & Ladies pairs start on the Monday but I’ll give more info about these & the 2 singles disciplines next week along with the Mens & Ladies singles.

If you want to watch some great bowls don’t bother with Youtube just get yourself along to Emerald Isle & Country Bowls.