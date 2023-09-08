



The interim President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, has tested positive for Covid, and so will not be travelling, as planned, to New Delhi to attend the G20 summit.

Sánchez reported the state on his Twitter (X) account on Thursday. This is not the first time he has tested positive.

Earlier this week, the Worl Health Organisation (WHO) reported a 38% increase in Covid case in August. They were also critical of some countries preventing the spread of vaccines in led affluent countries.

WHO had also previously been critical of governments who have stopped reporting figures, and particularly of some countries who have stopped surveillance and even encouraged the message that Covid is over, which, according to WHO, is not the case, and Covid still presents a huge threat.

Regarding the accumulated total, as of August 27, more than 770 million confirmed cases and more than 6.9 million deaths have been reported worldwide and growing daily.