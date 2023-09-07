



The CEO of the Irish airline Ryanair, Michael O’Leary, was attacked in Brussels on Thursday by two environmental activists who smeared his face with two cream pies as they shouted out “stop polluting the environment with your planes.”

O’Leary was preparing to make a statement to the press in front of the European Commission (EC) headquarters, when two activists threw the cakes in his face while saying “welcome to Belgium.”

O’Leary was quick to recover, however, as he told the gathered press, “I have never been so well received. Unfortunately they were environmentalists and the cream was artificial so I invited them to come to Ireland, where the cream is better,”

Meanwhile Ryanair’s Belgian pilots based at Charleroi airport will go on strike for the fourth time in two months on 14 ad 15 Septembe, in search of better salaries and conditions, as announced by the CNE and ACV Puls unions.

The announcement by the Francophone and Flemish unions came when O’Leary was already in Brussels to give his press conference.