



They arrest the driver who fled after the head-on collision on the N-332 in Torrevieja where one person died.

A 29-year-old Irishman was arrested by the Guardia Civil on Thursday for the crimes of reckless homicide and fleeing from the scene of a road accident.

The head on collision, involving two cars, occurred on the N332 in Torrevieja, in the early hours of last Saturday morning, resulting in the death of one person.

The detainee appeared before the Court of First Instance and Instruction number 1 of Torrevieja, which, following a preliminary hearing, has ordered his release on bail.

The accident itself occurred last Saturday, around 4:50 a.m., at kilometre 57,450 on the N-332 highway when a car collided violently with another that was traveling on the same road in the opposite direction. Following the impact, the driver of the vehicle that caused the accident abandoned the scene, and the dying driver, on foot.

The scene was attended by agents from the units of the Torrevieja Traffic Detachment, the Reporting Team and the Investigation and Analysis Group of the Traffic Subsector (GIAT) of the Alicante Civil Guard.

Once there, medical services confirmed the death of the driver of the car and the GIAT began their investigations, with the support of agents from the Torrevieja Civil Guard Main Post.

Investigators sought to locate the alleged perpetrator, carrying out inquiries related to the vehicle abandoned at the scene, which belonged to a rental company.

They confirmed that the contract had been signed by a couple of Irish nationality. Once identified, they took precautions to prevent their departure from Spain. Finally, investigators managed to arrest the alleged perpetrator, a 29-year-old man of Irish nationality, who is now being investigated for the crimes of reckless homicide and leaving the scene of the accident.

The penalty for reckless homicide carries with it a sentence of one to four years in prison.