



The PSOE of Torrevieja has presented a motion for driver education courses to be given to schoolchildren who use electric scooters and for the current ordinance that regulates the use of these vehicles to be reformed.

The Socialist Municipal Group presented a motion to the ordinary plenary session of the Torrevieja City Council to be held on the last Monday of the month of September. The purpose of this motion is to urge the Departments of Citizen Security and Education to establish a collaboration agreement with the Local Police or driving school associations in order to provide road training courses specifically oriented to the driving of light vehicles (mainly electric scooters) in schools, starting in the first year of primary school.

The socialist councillors consider that the presentation of this motion is fully justified given the growth in the number of light electric vehicles, whose young drivers lack the most basic road safety education, which makes coexistence in terms of mobility between pedestrians and traffic difficult.

This motion ends with a call to the government team to complete the existing municipal ordinance or to develop a specific one that responds to all the problems related to the circulation of electric scooters, making the use of helmets mandatory and solving the scenes of abandoned scooters everywhere preventing the passage of citizens, mainly those who need adapted spaces, and not allowing other vehicles to travel normally.