



We are a recently formed group of singers (Male and Female) who are looking for new members. Rehearsals are at The Lakeview bar and restaurant in Quesada on a Tuesday afternoon from 2-4 p.m. If you love singing and are looking for a group to sing with then why not come along and join this friendly group.

We sing a wide variety of songs and are always expanding our repertoire. We have been booked for performances in December and so are beginning to rehearse our Christmas repertoire. There’s no audition or experience in reading music but you may find it useful.

Our aim is to continuously improve our singing skills, help to raise money for local charities and create a fun and friendly atmosphere.

If you can’t make it on the 12th don’t worry, the first rehearsal is free for every new member.

For further information check out our new Facebook page https:/www.facebook.com/melodymakersquesada or alternatively get in touch with Lorraine by email at lorraine.simpson@yahoo.co.uk. We’re looking forward to hearing from you!