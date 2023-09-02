



Mojacar Council and Prezero, the company with the contract for the municipality’s street-cleaning service, report the incorporation of a fully electric sweeper to the municipality’s fleet of machinery, which demonstrates the commitment of this corporation to the Environment, both in the non-emission of gases that cause the greenhouse effect as well as in the reduction of noise it emits when functioning.

Mr Francisco García Cerdá, Mayor–President of the Municipality, and Mrs Rosa María Cano Montoya, Mojácar Council Deputy Councillor to the Mayor’s Office for the Social Services, Cleaning and Gardening department, together with representatives of Prezero, report the acquisition of the TENAX brand sweeper, model Electra 2.0 EVOS, fully electric. This is a compact street cleaner with 100% electric power and activation at 48 volts and zero CO2 emissions, silent, since it works in a range of 85 dB, presenting high performance and greater efficiency thanks to the sweep with adjustable and independent brushes, which makes it possible to move one or both brushes separately to get to all the waste and improve the efficiency and application of the sweep with a sweeping width of between 1.900 – 2.270mm.

It must be stressed that this is equipment that offers significant autonomy since, guaranteeing up to 10 hours of continuous work, it is the ideal solution for cleaning the municipality’s historic centre and pedestrian zones.

With this acquisition the cleaning of this very sensitive area will be considerably improved, meeting the commitments taken on by this corporation.