



CCA are pleased to offer the following sessions to existing and new Members over 60, wanting to learn or brush up their skills and make friends plus information regards the Spanish Social Welfare system and local support. Note: To join the Spanish classes are 8 week sessions.

Monday. 14:00 – 15.30. Spanish Beginners level 1 sessions.

15:45- 17.15. Spanish Beginners level 2 sessions.

14:00 – 16:00 Spanish Games and Quiz in English and Spanish.

Wednesday. 14:00 – 16:30 ART – Watercolours, Acrylics, Techniques. Freehand.

14:00 – 15:30 Spanish – Easy Conversation

Thursday. 14:00 – 18:00 Social and Wellbeing activities. Social Welfare Information and Advice / Presentations.

CCA plan to offer more activities for everyone wanting to enjoy and socialise in a friendly environment. Chess, Bridge, Singalong, Musical gentle exercise sessions, etc.

Would you like to join CCA activities, the registration fee is €20 per year. You can join as many activities as you wish for this one off fee.

We will register new Members between 12:00h – 14:00h Monday 11th September in the Cafe at the Centre. All you need to join is provide a copy of your Passport and NIE or TIE.

WANTED:

If you have a skill and wish to pass on your knowledge and are interested in joining our team of Volunteer Tutors, contact Eva by email to Secretary General, at oc.communitycare@gmail.com

CCA provides social fun activities within Orihuela Costa and aims to offer information for the Spanish Welfare Services system to the many residents who have chosen to live permanently in Orihuela Costa.

The objective is to integrate with the multicultural community which to date has 117 nationalities.

A diverse area, represented by amazing Volunteer heroes who are committed to supporting and caring for each other in Orihuela Costa.