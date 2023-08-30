



The RC Redován club circuit is currently hosting the European Championship of radio controlled car racing, bring together the best drivers in the sport in a tournament that will last through to September 2

Organized by the RC Redován club together with the European Federation of Radio Controlled Cars (EFRA) and the Spanish Association of Radio Controlled Cars (AECAR), the event is taking place at the racing circuit for radio control cars on Camino del Cementerio, near the Barrio de San Carlos.

The tournament brings together competitors from from Austria, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Great Britain, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden and Belgium, all of who have travelled to Redován to be part of this competition with 159 participants. It is hoped that hosting this type of event, with the participation of so many people, will also provide a boost for the businesses and catering establishments in the municipality.

The representative of RC Redován, Bryan Baldó, explained that it is a competition in which “1/8 scale car models will participate and in the ‘off road’ mode for unpaved routes, such as the case of our circuit”.

The circuit has more than 4,000 square meters of surface area, “with parking, a restaurant and basic services, so that all attendees can enjoy a very exciting and hotly contested event.”