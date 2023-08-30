



Councilor Mónica Pastor, unveiled a monument in tribute to the Local Police agent, Luis Pomares Espadiña (who died in 2006), together with the agent’s father in an emotional act that was attended by the first deputy mayor, Manuel Mestre, the commissioner of the Local Police, José María Pomares, together with councillors and colleagues from the Local Police force.

The monument is located in the park adjacent to La Zenia Emergency Centre, the current home of the Orihuela Costa police station.

The officer was remembered by his colleagues who spoke of his professional figure as “a first-rate agent”, a great policeman and a great person”.

The councillor for Citizen Security, Mónica Pastor, said how much she valued “the responsibility of ensuring the safety of the Orihuela public, constantly and unconditionally, but not only the work of Luis but of all the compañeros and compañeras who are part of the Local Police force of which as Councilor for Citizen Security I feel very proud”.