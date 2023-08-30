



The President of the Generalitat has attended the Tomatina on the occasion of it’s 76th anniversary.

“La Tomatina represents the smile that the Valencian Community sends to the world,” said the head of the Consell, where he has extolled the “open, cheerful, welcoming and hospitable” character of this International festival.

The president explained that, what began as a “high spirits” many years ago has become “a wonderful annual occasion that transcends borders and reaches out to all the world”. “I feel privileged for having been able to come”, he said.

Mazón was accompanied by the mayoress of Buñol, Virginia Sanz; and the president of the Valencia Provincial Council, Vicente Mompó.