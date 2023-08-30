



Having said farewell to their eldest daughter, Princess Leonor, who left for Zaragoza to start her military training a little under 2 weeks ago, now it is the turn of Infanta Sofía.

The youngest daughter of King Felipe and Queen Leticia left last Tuesday, for Wales, where, for the next two years, she will attend the International Baccalaureate at UWC Atlantic College, thereby following in the footsteps of her sister.

The Royal Household released a series of images to show the moment that Sofia left home. They were taken at the gates of the royal residence in Zarzuela.

Not only did Sofia say goodbye to her mother and father but she was also joined by Jan, the black labrador that they have as a pet. The puppy was carrying a toy in his mouth and approached the Infanta so that she would take it and throw it for him to retrieve.

A love for animals is something that the Kings have enjoyed since they were young and that they have taken pains to pass it on to their daughters.

The next couple of years will be somewhat emotional for the royal parents as it will be the first time that they are ‘home alone’ in Zarzuela as their two daughters carry out their respective duties.

But they will see Princess Leonor in October, on the occasion of the Pledge of Allegiance of the heiress to the Spanish throne, at the AGM in Zaragoza.