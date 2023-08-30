



Next Saturday, September 2, the shopping centre will celebrate the launch of a book called “Playing has no gender”, the publication highlights the importance of play without gender limits in child development and education.

The book, which features the mall’s mascots, Zimbo and Peludo, as characters, aims to encourage the use of toys free of gender stereotypes among children, as well as highlighting the importance of play as an activity that contributes positively in the development and education of boys and girls.

“Playing should be an activity that helps mothers and fathers to educate, transmit ideas, develop skills and, above all, allow our children to have fun by being themselves, leaving gender stereotypes aside. And within this learning, we consider that books such as “Playing has no Gender” are a fundamental tool to be able to transmit and educate in values.

At Zenia Boulevard we are fully aware of the relevant role that shopping centres have in the environments where they are located and in the lives of their shoppers, which is why we are committed to developing concrete actions that benefit our community”, said Cristina Ros, director of the mall.

The launch will take place next Saturday, September 2, where the Boulevard has organized a presentation party for the children.

Starting at 8:00 p.m., there will be a theatrical adaptation of the story on the main stage of the Plaza Mayor, where Zimbo and Peludo, will interact with the boys and girls. After the show, starting at 8:45 p.m., there will be a Meet & Greet with copies of the story distributed among the attendees.

The publication “Jugar no tiene Género” is part of the actions carried out by the shopping center within the Zenia MOOD project, with which Zenia Boulevard reinforces its commitment and positioning as an inclusive space, free of preconceptions and discrimination.