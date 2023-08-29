



The new Valencia regional Government has joined business groups in urging Spanish airport operator AENA to program and build the second runway at Alicante – Elche Miguel Hernández airport, as, they say, the aerodrome is operating at the limit of its capacity.

The Minister of Tourism, Nuria Montes, made a statement to the fact this week and said that she is confident that this action can be carried out throughout this legislature, so within 4 years.

Montes recalls that the Alicante airport has a first-class terminal building, planned to operate up to 25 million passengers per year. Currently, she points out, we are at 16 million but in order to reach those figures it is necessary to build that second runway.

The minister gives the example of Malaga airport, which moves in figures similar to those of Alicante. The second runway has allowed them, for example, a direct connection with the United States and a possibility of growth much greater than that of Alicante.

The Minister of Tourism recalls that AENA already has the land reserve to be able to build that second runway and that this action would be much easier than building a new terminal building or a new airport infrastructure.