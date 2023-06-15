



The Business Confederation of the Valencian Community, Confederación Empresarial de la Comunitat Valenciana, has defended the need to expand, “in the short term”, Alicante-Elche Airport by building a second runway.

They are also increasing pressure on improving the rail network in the area so that it reaches the airport facility.

The association highlights that the airport has not only recovered the figures that consolidated it as the fifth in Spain in passenger traffic, but that the number of users is already 4.9% higher than in 2019.

The confederation regrets that the Alicante-Elche Airport Master Plan has been “paralysed” to date “as a result of the existence of two contradictory reports issued by the Generalitat since one was favourable to investment on a second runway, whereas another was against it. The former was based on the business needs, whereas the latter was due to environmental concerns.

“We think that the figures justify the existence of a second runway”, assured Salvador Navarro, president of the confederation, after holding a meeting in Madrid with the president of Aena, Maurici Lucena, in a meeting in which he also Esther Guilabert, general secretary of the Employers Association, and the president of HOSBEC, Pere Fuster, participated.

In the opinion of the Valencian business association, it is necessary to study the construction of this second runway that would come into service, as occurs at the Málaga-Costa del Sol airport, when traffic requirements so demand.