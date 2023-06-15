



During the month of May 2023, a total of 288 drivers across the Valencia region were brought before the courts for committing crimes against road safety: 112 for driving without a permit or licence, 158 for doing so under the influence of alcoholic beverages, 6 for reckless driving, 2 for speeding, 1 for leaving the scene of the incident and 9 for driving with drugs in the body. It should be noted that only the most serious offences reach court, as general infractions are dealt with through fines and sanctions.

By province, in Valencia, action was taken against 58 drivers for lacking a permit or licence, 77 for driving under the influence of alcohol, 5 for reckless driving and 6 for driving with drugs in their bodies.

In Castellón, action was taken against 17 drivers for lacking a permit or licence, 22 drivers for driving under the influence of alcohol, 1 for reckless driving, 1 for driving with drugs in their bodies and 1 for abandoning the scene of the incident.

Finally, in the province of Alicante, action was taken against 37 drivers for lacking a permit or licence, 59 for driving under the influence of alcohol, 2 for driving with drugs in their bodies and 2 for speeding.