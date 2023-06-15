



The Local Police in Elche arrested a 39-year-old woman after they were called to a fight on the Generalitat bridge in the city.

When the officers arrived at the scene, the fight had ended, but they insisted on identifying everyone present.

After carrying out the appropriate verifications through the police database, they were notified that one of the witnesses had an arrest warrant and presentation ordered by the court of first instance and instruction number three of Villajoyosa for an alleged theft.

For this reason, the officers arrested the woman and transferred her to the police station for processing.