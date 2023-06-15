



The Prosecutor’s Office has provisionally requested eight years in prison for a crime of robbery with violence and another against public health for a man accused of robbing another man who came to his house in Torrevieja to buy drugs.

The events occurred around 6:30 a.m. on June 28, 2017, when the victim went to the defendant’s house in Torrevieja to buy drugs. According to the public prosecution, the defendant placed a knife on the buyer’s neck and forced him to hand over the 250 euro that he had on him.

The injured party denounced the facts and that same day the defendant’s home was entered and searched, where different amounts of cocaine were located, prepared for sale to third parties.