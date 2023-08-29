



The Pinatar Arena complex will host the Pinatar Supercup under-17 football tournament, a competition that will include the participation of the national teams from England, Portugal, Morocco and Spain, which could result in England being victorious over Spain this time as once again they go head-to-head on the football field.

The facilities located in the Murcian town of San Pedro del Pinatar will host this tournament from September 6 to 12 with a total of six games on the programme.

On Wednesday, September 6, the national teams of Spain and Morocco will open the competition at 11:00 in the morning and that same day, at 19:00, the teams of England and Portugal will face each other.

On Saturday the 9th, with the same schedules, the Spain-Portugal and England-Morocco matches will be played.

On Tuesday 12 the tournament will close with Morocco-Portugal at 11:00 in the morning and then, perhaps the highlight of the tournament, England will once again take on Spain at 18:00, as reported by the organisation of the championship, which also pointed out that the price of tickets per game It will be five euro and free for children under three years of age.