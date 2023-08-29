



La Liga has been one of the biggest forces in European soccer for as long as continental competition has existed. The league is seen as one of the most attractive landing spots in the entire footballing world. As a result, superstars regularly flock to the Spanish top flight.

The league of course hosts giant clubs in Real Madrid and FC Barcelona who are responsible for some of the biggest transfers in the history of the game. However, this summer, the league has seen many low-cost signings made that could prove to be invaluable additions to their new teams.

Which have been the most underrated signings by Spanish top-flight clubs this summer, and why could they be important for their new clubs?

Barca’s free transfers

Barcelona has managed to strengthen this summer despite operating under financial constraints. Their business has left them firmly placed as one of Europe’s strongest teams. In the outright online betting markets, they are currently offered at a price of +1200, even amongst the leading teams, to win the UEFA Champions League.

In all likelihood, the club is not quite prepared to become champions of Europe for a sixth time. The sports tips suggest that Manchester City is likely to win the UCL for a second season running at the conclusion of the 2023/24 campaign. However, Barcelona have made up some ground this summer due to their smart work in the market. They acquired both Ilkay Gundogan and Inigo Martinez on free transfers.

Crazy game, fantastic comeback! Vamoooosssss 🔥🔥🔥💙❤️ pic.twitter.com/rsr46K5AlC — Ilkay Gündogan (@IlkayGuendogan) August 27, 2023

The club made a profit of around €90 million in the summer transfer window, yet managed to add a world-class midfielder and a solid defensive rotation option to the squad.

Gundogan is the standout addition, he will be a much-needed leader in Barca’s midfield following the Sergio Busquets departure to Inter Miami. He is a midfield all-rounder who could establish himself as one of the leading players in his position in La Liga.

The German international may have been beaten to the headlines by the huge signings made by rivals Real Madrid, but his influence could be as great as any new signing in the league. He’s a player who elevates the quality of everyone around him with his positional discipline and exceptional work rate.

Bundesliga to La Liga

Several stars have made the switch from the Bundesliga to La Liga over the summer. Dodi Lukebakio’s switch to Sevilla is one that has gone under the radar compared to others.

Sevilla’s track record of signing players that prove to have been undervalued has been incredible in modern times. For example, Diego Carlos cost the club €15 million from FC Nantes in 2019 and was sold for more than double to Aston Villa in 2022.

Lukebakio cost just €10 million largely due to his former club Hertha Berlin’s Bundesliga relegation last season. In 32 Bundesliga appearances, he managed 11 goals and four assists last season from the right-wing position. He is a skillful dribbler that guarantees goal contributions for his team.

The Belgian’s fee was minuscule considering his past performance record. He has developed excellently in the Bundesliga in recent years, and at 25 years old he is set to enjoy the prime of his career in the south of Spain.

Barcelona have certainly been proactive in securing additions that improve the team despite their difficult financial situation. Sevilla meanwhile seems to always make smart decisions in the transfer market, and this summer they seem to have penned a bargain signing yet again.