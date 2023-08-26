



Crescendo International Choir will begin rehearsals again Monday, September 4. Rehearsals will take place at Rincon de Miguel in Los Montesinos between 17:45 to 20:00 every Monday night.

The choir last gathered to perform a well-attended free concert June 17, at The Club, in Quesada, a new venue for the choir. New singers are most welcome to join us. Here are the songs we sang at our last concert to give prospective new members an idea of our repertoire.

Perhaps, Perhaps, Perhaps, I Say a Little Prayer for You, Make you Feel my Love, The Rose, What a Wonderful World, You Raise me Up, The Rhythm of Life, Sway, City of Stars, Amapola, Historia de un Amor, Clavelitos and Les Misérables.

For more details about the choir, see crescendo-choir.com. You can also follow the group on Facebook at Crescendo Choir. If you have questions, email info@crescendo-choir.com.

The choir would be delighted to welcome new singers. We especially need more basses. Our current choir includes people from England, Scotland, the US, the Netherlands, Germany, and Scandinavia, among other nationalities. This is why we are called Crescendo International Choir. Our Music Director, Irene Oliva, and pianist, Antonio Guillen, are accomplished Spanish musicians.