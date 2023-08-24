



The Ministry of Agriculture, Rural Development, Climate Emergency and Ecological Transition has approved the environmental impact statement of the project for the exploitation of resources for the extraction of clays by the Orihuela company Indalva SL, dedicated mainly to the manufacture of phytosanitary products and fertilisers for agricultural activities.

The Official Gazette of the Generalitat Valenciana approved the resolution, which considers the project acceptable “for environmental purposes alone and without prejudice to prior obtaining the sectoral authorisations that apply to it”, so it is a first step for it to come true.

The firm intends to exploit land with an area of ​​147,773 square metres, of which 32,665 square metres will be used for this activity. According to the technical project, the expected annual extraction volume is 10,000 cubic metres and the estimated total volume to be extracted is 185,012 cubic metres. Taking into account these reserves and the expected annual production rate, the estimated duration of exploitation will be approximately 19 years.

The delimited area for exploitation is located in the municipality of San Miguel de Salinas, in the geographical framework comprised by the Rambla de los Gallutes, the border with the municipality of Orihuela and the transfer channel to Campo de Cartagena (Tajo- Segura). It is from an area inhabited by the Royal Owl, a protected species. However, according to the Ministry, the quarry is not expected to affect this species.