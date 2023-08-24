



Spanish airport operator Aena has put out to tender the supply, installation and maintenance of children’s entertainment areas to be installed at Alicante-Elche Miguel Hernández airport.

The contract is valued at 135,000 euro, with a completion period of 27 months, and aims to improve the passenger experience by tending more to the needs of travellers with children, as there is currently only one play area and it is located in the Boarding Gate B area, so not accessible to all passengers.

Specifically, the project calls for the creation of four new children’s areas. One will be located in the departures area (boarding gates area C) and the other three in the arrivals area (two in the baggage claim area and another in the rent a car booth area). The location has been chosen to provide entertainment areas for minors while their relatives wait for their flights to depart and their luggage to arrive. In addition to these new areas, the improvement of the existing area and the reinstallation of three previously acquired areas that had to be withdrawn are included.