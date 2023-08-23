



The Costa Blanca will have a flight connection with Southend from October, as Easyjet reactivate their route from Alicante Elche Miguel Hernandez and London Southend airports.

From 29 October, there will be more than 16,300 seats and two weekly frequencies, with flights on Thursdays and Sundays. The company has announced this in a statement, where it explains that its objective is to continue contributing to improving Alicante’s international connectivity and bringing its attractive coastline closer to the main airports in Europe.

This airline recently announced that it will open a new seasonal base at the Alicante-Elche Miguel Hernández airport, in l’Altet. Operational from spring 2024, it will be its fourth base in Spain. They estimate that it will be around one hundred jobs, direct and indirect. The British company began operating in Alicante in 1999, with a first connection to London, at Stansted airport. It has already transported 28 million passengers between both destinations.