



Officers from the Guardia Civil arrested a couple in Torrevieja, a 24-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman, accused of stealing tools from a vehicle in the town.

In addition, a third party has been arrested for receiving the stolen items.

The investigation began at the end of July when a foreign citizen filed a complaint for the theft of DIY tools from the interior of his vehicle.

After the analysis of the modus operandi used, the investigators were able to prove how two people, a man and a woman, had stopped with their vehicle next to the victim’s, in order to hide the crime, to immediately opened one of the doors and proceed with the theft of tools valued at approximately 4,000 euro.

Once the perpetrators were identified, the agents began a search and arrest device that culminated in the arrest of the couple. In addition, a third person, a 31-year-old man, was also arrested for the acquisition of the stolen objects.

Depending on the degree of participation of the individuals, they have been charged with the crimes of belonging to a criminal group, theft and reception and released with the imposition of precautionary measures pending trial.

In addition, it has been possible to recover a large part of the stolen tools, which have already been returned to their rightful owner.