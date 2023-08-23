



Shot-stopper Ramón García López has joined Racing San Miguel CF from CD Almoradi for the 2023-24 campaign.

Former SC Torrevieja goalkeeper López has extensive experience, including promotion with Torry, having played in the Preferente with Almoradi.

López was also on the books of CD Torrevieja in the First Regional, UD Horadada in Preferente and Pinatar and Pinatar Arena in the Third Division.

“The goalkeeper position is covered in an unbeatable way. We are delighted to have two high-level goalkeepers, who will improve day by day. It is excellent news to have Ramón with us,” said president, Chema Valero.