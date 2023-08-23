



Quote: ‘I speak to President Joni – from 7am, and at 1am at times! His wife commented about being on the phone at 7am. He has a lot of passion – that’s why I’m here really’ – Monte manager Willy

By Andrew Atkinson

Joni Lorente has gone through the last few decades of his home town club CD Montesinos, from youth player, senior team, under-19s coach – to that of the new President!

“Now, to take the role as President, the position my father held for many, many years, I’m excited about that,” Joni told The Leader.

In a Leader Exclusive, Joni said: “I’m still the under-19s coach, a role I took in 2022, and I’m happy to continue that.”

Joni will be alongside new manager Dani Pérez Williscroft, whom he knows well: “Willy is the new boss, formerly of Racing San Miguel.

“I’ve known Willy for a while, we’ve spoken a lot. He has his ideas, and made those very, very clear.

“I’m happy with that, as they are on the same lines as mine. Willy is chomping at the bit to start,” said Joni.

“In Willy we’ve got the right man in place as manager. He will show that this season,” added Joni.

Willy said: “I know the new President Joni very well. I have faced him, as a manager and player. I’m 31 now, and had to quit football, due to injury.

“Joni is very motivated, because it’s something new and he’s really looking forward to it.

“Joni is putting his best into it and we speak every day – from 7am, and at 1am at times!

“His wife commented about him being on the phone at 7am – talking about football!. Joni has a lot of passion and that’s why I’m here really.”