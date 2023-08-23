



The port of Alicante significantly increased its turnover during the 2022 financial year, the first with Julián López as president of the Port Authority (he took over from Juan Antonio Gisbert in March of that year, who died shortly after). The arrival of new logistics operators to the industrial zone and the boom in cruise calls, as well as the recovery and expansion of concessions, boosted the terminal’s revenues by 17%.

According to the 2022 annual accounts, the Alicante terminal billed a total of 14.41 million euro last year, that is, 17% more than in 2021, when the turnover was 12.29 million euro. In addition, it entered another 1.11 million for ancillary income and other current management, somewhat below the 1.25 million that entered for this concept in 2021.

The substantial improvement in turnover allowed the Alicante terminal to chain another year with positive operating results, a trend that has been consolidated in recent years after having had to resort to the state’s interport compensation fund (FCI) for years to cover losses. However, this result was lower in 2022 than the previous year, as operating expenses also increased.

In this sense, the Port Authority increased spending on personnel to 4.97 million euro (4.4 million euros in 2021) due to the increase in salaries, while spending on external services increased to 3.5 million (2.39 million a year earlier) and other operating expenses skyrocketed due to the increase in the cost of energy over the past year. As an anecdote, the port released 42,000 euro that it had provisioned against a possible environmental sanction in the Contentious-Administrative Court, upon being acquitted.

All in all, the operating result for 2022 amounted to 1.97 million euro, barely 13% below the 2.27 million euro of the previous year. With a financial result that on this occasion barely impacted the account (favourable balance of 28,000 euro), the port closed 2022 with a net profit of 2.5 million, compared to 2.8 million the previous year.