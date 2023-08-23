



Mobile phone operators begin to offer new generation 4G and 5G mobile services in Santa Pola, in the 700 and 800MHz bands. The new technology will allow Santapoleros to enjoy high-speed mobile data services, improve coverage inside buildings and expand the geographical area. In order to manage compatibility with DTT, a free hotline (900 833 999) and a website www.llega700.es have been made available.

The mobile telephony operators Telefónica, Vodafone and Orange have announced that in the coming weeks they will carry out in Santa Pola the process of implementing new generation mobile telephony services, 4G and 5G, on the 800 and 700 MHz bands, respectively, which will make it possible to enjoy high-speed mobile connections with better coverage inside buildings and a greater geographical area.

To guarantee the compatibility of the new technology with digital terrestrial television (DTT), Llega700 is the entity launched by the operators to solve any affectation in the reception of the television signal.

The implementation process is being carried out gradually throughout the national geography. To check the locations where these services are already active, and find more information, you can consult the following link: https://www.llega700.es/

The deployment is part of the provisions of Royal Decree 579/2019, of October 11, from which the frequencies between 694 and 790 MHz (UHF channels 49 to 60) that were used until then were released for the reception of Digital Terrestrial Television, a process also known as the Second Digital Dividend. From then on, these frequencies were assigned to mobile phone operators to provide their new generation mobile phone services.

The new mobile network has opened the door to innovative services and applications, in addition to providing significant improvements in both download speed and data transmission (photos, music or high-definition audiovisual content) or making the most of online applications, such as video games.

The new generation mobile telephone network introduces two fundamental improvements. The first is the solvency of the various problems related to complicated orography present in the Spanish geography where coverage traditionally failed. The second is the great penetration into interior areas of buildings.

The new generation also facilitates the introduction of new services in the business area and public administrations, such as mobile business applications with high multimedia content or the use of video calls, among others.

In addition, the greater coverage achieved by the deployment in the 700 and 800 MHz bands will improve the service inside buildings and will be the band that allows the service to be extended geographically efficiently.