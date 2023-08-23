



The bipartisan formed by the Partido Popular and Vox has begun to fulfil their promise by dismantling bike lanes in the city of Elche.

The first, which runs along Avenida Juan Carlos I, which led to protests when announced from those who use the infrastructure, is already underway, and led to more protests when the work started on Tuesday.

The councillor for Mobility, Claudio Guilabert, highlights that they are complying with an electoral commitment, and suggests that there are other streets available to cyclists.

The councillor also states that the work, with a cost of 38,000 euro, is also justified with a report from the local police, “because it has generated ten traffic accidents, and according to the General Directorate of Traffic, this would be considered a black point because three victims have been exceeded. The councillor defends that they already warned that they would dismantle “those badly made or dangerous bike lanes”, and they propose as an alternative those cycle streets in Miguel de Unamuno and Martín de Torres. These have been recommended by the police, explains the councillor.

Guilabert points out that these routes had already been made previously in the city. And he asserts that everyone’s safety will be ensured, crying out against the previous government team of PSOE and Compromís for not having taken measures on this street due to those ten accidents, and adds that speed meters will be placed on calle Juan Carlos I. “We are going to bet on sustainable mobility, when these four years are over, we will have created more bike lanes than the previous municipal government”, explains Guilabert, although we will have to wait to see if or how that might come true.