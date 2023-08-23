



Emergency services rescued several people who could not get out of a ditch by the side of the road in Torre Pacheco earlier this week, after their car left the road and landed in the channel, according to sources from the Murcia Emergency Coordination Centre.

The 1-1-2 Region of Murcia emergency centre received several calls reporting the incident, with callers reporting that there were five people of French nationality who were traveling in the vehicle, and that three were still in the ditch and could not get out.

Fire and rescue crews from the Consortium for Fire Fighting and Rescue of the Region of Murcia (CEIS), a Guardia Civil patrol, the Torre Pacheco Local Police and an ambulance were sent to the scene, resulting in all persons being rescued, and two of them being taken to the Los Arcos del Mar Menor hospital for evaluation, although their injuries were said to be minor.